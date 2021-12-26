Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 984,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

