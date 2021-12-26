Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $28.13 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 4.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.97. 792,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.