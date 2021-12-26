Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $222.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,113,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,512,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

