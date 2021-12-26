Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,737 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.63. 3,064,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.