SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.