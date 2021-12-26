Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 3,078 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

