Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

