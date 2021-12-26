Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

