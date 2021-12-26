Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,171 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

