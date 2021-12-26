Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $420,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

