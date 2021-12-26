State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,195 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

CHK stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

