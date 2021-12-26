State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,464 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,984,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.