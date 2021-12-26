Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $258.64 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $258.64 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

