Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLJF shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 19,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

