Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Stellantis stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

