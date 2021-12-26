Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.
Stellantis stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
