StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43.

StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years. StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $71,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

