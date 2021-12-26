StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

