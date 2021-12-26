Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arko were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.52 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

