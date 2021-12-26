Strs Ohio Has $295,000 Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 67.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

