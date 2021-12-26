Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 104.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,201 shares of company stock worth $2,301,936. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.34 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

