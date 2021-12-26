Strs Ohio Sells 4,026 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Union were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Western Union by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 77,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Western Union by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Union by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.