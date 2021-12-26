Strs Ohio Takes Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI opened at $224.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,281 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

