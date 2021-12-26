SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 682,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,976. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

