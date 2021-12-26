Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

