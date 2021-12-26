SVB Leerink Comments on Allakos Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

