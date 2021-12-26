Synthetify (SNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,412.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $44,412.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

