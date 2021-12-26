Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 277,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.