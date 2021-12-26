Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

