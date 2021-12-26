TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TAL Education Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 574,425 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TAL Education Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,822. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.47.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

