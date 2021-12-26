TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.36. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,096 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.