TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.36. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,096 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

