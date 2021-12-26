TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.32 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

