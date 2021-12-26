Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.42. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

