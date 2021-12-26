Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

