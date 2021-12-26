Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $43.54 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.