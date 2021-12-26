Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 110,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

