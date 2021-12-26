Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silgan by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Silgan by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.