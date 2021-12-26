Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 244 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Cabot by 88.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 331.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cabot by 248,710.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

