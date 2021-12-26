Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 265 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.56 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

