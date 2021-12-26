Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 375 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

SHOO opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

