The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

