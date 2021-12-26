The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.02 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

