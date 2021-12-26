The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 4.03% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $168,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

