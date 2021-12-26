The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $188.46. 292,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,133. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.