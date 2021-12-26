The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 89,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $9,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.64 and a 200 day moving average of $347.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

