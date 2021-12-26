The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

