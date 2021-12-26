The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.