The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

