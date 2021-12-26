Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Purchases £421,612.08 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Thomas (Tom) Joseph Black purchased 1,833,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £421,612.08 ($557,024.81).

Shares of Thruvision Group stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of £42.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

