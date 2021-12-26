Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 1,354.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 9,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

