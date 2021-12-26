Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 672.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 11,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

